Bregman was scratched from the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Bregman is not dealing with any sort of injury, but his wife went into labor with the couple's child, and he will leave the team for the time being to be with her. Aledmys Diaz will take Bregman's place at third base, and Chas McCormick will replace Diaz in left field.