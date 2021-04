Bregman is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Oakland, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bregman started the first two games of the year and was excellent, going 2-for-4 with a homer and a walk in each game. He doesn't seem to be dealing with any specific injury, but he battled a hamstring issue for a large part of camp, so the Astros may not want him to play three games in a row right away.