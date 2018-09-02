Astros' Alex Bregman: Slugs 26th homer
Bregman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Angels.
The 24-year-old wasted no time getting back on track after seeing an 11-game hitting streak snapped on the final day of August, but he did extend his on-base streak to 25 games with the sixth-inning blast. Bregman now sports a .290/.392/.531 slash line on the season with 26 homers and 87 RBI, numbers that are career highs across the board.
