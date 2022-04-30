Bregman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, two walks and three runs scored Friday against the Blue Jays.

Bregman got the Astros on the board with a solo home run in the first inning, his fourth long ball of the season. He reached base an additional two times on free passes, and he came around to score on each occasion. Even after this performance, Bregman has only five extra-base hits across his last 18 games. However, he's still reaching base regularly thanks to a 16.9 percent walk rate, so he has been able to rack up 12 runs scored across 83 total plate appearances on the campaign.