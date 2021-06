Bregman (quadriceps) is still "at least two or three weeks or more" away from returning, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bregman landed on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain Thursday, and manager Dusty Baker said right away that the 27-year-old would be out "a while." A better idea of the infielder's status could be revealed once he's able to resume baseball activities, but he could be sidelined until around the All-Star break following Baker's most recent update.