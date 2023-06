Bregman went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Saturday against the Reds.

Bregman swiped his second base of the season, his lone bright spot in the game. He's scuffled since the calendar flipped to June, as he has only 11 hits across 57 at-bats. On the other hand, Bregman has struck out only 13 times in that span, so there is some hope that he'll turn things around.