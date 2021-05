Bregman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday.

The third baseman offered the only resistance Houston could muster against Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw, taking the legendary left-hander deep to left field in the seventh inning. Bregman also singled in the ninth inning to notch his second two-hit game in his past three contests. On the season, he is slashing .319/.398/.481 with six homers and 25 RBI across 181 plate appearances.