Bregman went 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI Tuesday against the Mets.

Bregman was part of a four-run rally for the Astros in the first inning, delivering an RBI single and coming around to score on a three-run home run by Kyle Tucker. Bregman is hitting .412 with three homers, eight RBI and nine runs scored across his last 10 starts. He is still hitting only .242 on the season, though his .772 OPS is in line with his performance in recent campaigns.