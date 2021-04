Bregman (COVID-19) is traveling with his teammates to Denver on Monday and appears set to play in Tuesday's series opener against the Rockies, Mark Berman of KRIV Fox 26 reports.

The Astros had a handful of players placed on the COVID-19 injured list last week, but several of them are set to return, suggesting they didn't actually come down with the virus themselves. Assuming Bregman's week off didn't throw off his swing too much, he could be set for a strong two-game series at Coors Field.