Bielak (4-4) earned the win Tuesday, allowing two hits and four walks over seven scoreless innings in a 4-1 victory over the Rockies. He struck out four.

In his first MLB appearance since being optioned to Triple-A on June 17, Bielak recorded his first scoreless outing of the campaign. Tuesday's performance was also Bielak's longest start of 2023 and was just the third time he's lasted more than six innings. However, Bielak also set a season high in walks. After the strong showing, Bielak's ERA is down to 3.81 while holding a 41:22 K:BB and a 1.6 HR/9 through 54.1 innings.