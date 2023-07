Bielak will start for the Astros on Tuesday against the Rockies, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros will push J.P. France back a day and also give Framber Valdez (ankle) a little extra time. Bielak has posted a 4.37 ERA and 37:18 K:BB over 47.1 innings this season, making eight starts and one relief appearance. The Rockies away from Coors Field is about as good of a matchup as it gets, but Bielak still isn't a great streaming option.