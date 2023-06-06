Bielak (3-2) allowed three runs on 10 hits and a walk over 6.2 innings Monday, striking out two and earning a win over the Blue Jays.

It wasn't a very clean outing for Bielak but he was given six runs of support before throwing his first pitch so he cruised to an easy win. He tied his longest outing of the year despite punching out just two batters. The 27-year-old righty is carrying a 3.35 ERA and a 30:13 K:BB through 37.2 frames. Bielak is currently lined up to start in Cleveland this weekend.