The Astros added Walter to their taxi squad Monday and could call him from Triple-A Sugar Land to start Tuesday's game against the Rays in Tampa, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Walter has been sharp with Sugar Land in 2025, posting a 2.27 ERA and 34:7 K:BB over 35.2 innings covering five starts and four relief appearances. The southpaw's lone previous big-league action came back in 2023, when he turned in a 6.26 ERA over nine relief appearances with the Red Sox. If Walter does in fact get called up to start Tuesday, he could be sent back down to Sugar Land after the game.