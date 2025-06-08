Walter allowed two runs on six hits while striking out five across six innings, but he did not factor into Sunday's decision against the Guardians. He did not issue a walk.

Walter was promoted from Triple-A Sugar Land to make his second major-league start of the season. He put the Astros behind after yielding a two-run homer to Bo Naylor in the second, but Walter kept the Guardians off the board the rest of the way and retired the last 10 batters he faced. Per Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle, the Astros plan on using a six-man rotation during their stretch of 13-straight games, which puts Walter in line to make his next start against the Twins at home next weekend.