Walter (0-1) allowed seven runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Angels.

Walter had been excellent with a pair of quality starts in his last two outings, but he didn't have the same success Saturday. He threw 66 of 99 pitches for strikes, but he gave up a pair of two-run home runs that accounted for a large chunk of the damage on his line. Even with the poor outing, Walter has a 3.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 25:2 K:BB over 23.2 innings through four starts. The 28-year-old showed impressive control with a 49:7 K:BB over 47.2 innings with Triple-A Sugar Land after missing all of 2024 due to a shoulder injury. Walter is tentatively projected for a tough home start versus the Cubs in his next outing, and his place in the rotation is likely safe for as long as both of Lance McCullers (foot) and Spencer Arrighetti (thumb) are on the injured list.