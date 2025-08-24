default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Rodgers (concussion) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, MLB.com reports.

Rodgers has been sidelined since June 18 with an oblique injury, though he's currently working back from a concussion and nasal fracture that he suffered while on a previous rehab assignment. Rodgers is eligible to return from the injured list at any point, and it appears that he is closing in on his activation.

More News