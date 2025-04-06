Rodgers went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk Saturday against the Twins.
Rodgers started his fourth consecutive game at second base and has gradually picked up his performance. He has at least one hit in each of those four contests and has doubles in consecutive games. Rodgers appears to have a clear grip on a starting role and his recent performance should help him maintain playing time.
More News
-
Astros' Brendan Rodgers: Working as primary second baseman•
-
Astros' Brendan Rodgers: Sitting in second straight game•
-
Astros' Brendan Rodgers: Getting Saturday off•
-
Astros' Brendan Rodgers: Draws start at second base Thursday•
-
Astros' Brendan Rodgers: Wins roster spot•
-
Astros' Brendan Rodgers: Making case to catch on•