Manager Joe Espada said that Rodgers is out Saturday due to left hip soreness, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Rodgers was fielding grounders before the game, so keeping him out of the lineup was likely just a precautionary decision. Jose Altuve will start at the keystone Saturday with Zach Dezenzo in left field, and Rodgers will aim to return for Sunday's series finale.
