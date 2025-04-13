Rodgers (hip) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
He'll be on the bench for the third game in a row while he manages a sore left hip. Houston is viewing Rodgers as day-to-day, but he'll cede second base to Mauricio Dubon on Sunday.
