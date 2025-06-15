Rodgers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Rodgers will return to the bench after he went 2-for-9 with a run scored while starting each of the past three games at second base. With Jacob Melton (ankle) going on the injured list Saturday, Jose Altuve will likely be needed in left field on a more frequent basis, but Rodgers may not necessarily be in store for a regular role at the keystone. Mauricio Dubon had started the previous two games at third base, but if Isaac Paredes (hamstring) resumes playing at the hot corner during the Astros' upcoming series in Sacramento as anticipated, Dubon could be prioritized at second base ahead of Rodgers.