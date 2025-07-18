Rodgers (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Rodgers is set for his first game action since June 18 due to a strained left oblique. It's unclear how many rehab appearances he'll need, but it looks like Rodgers is on track for a late July return. He is slashing .191/.266/.278 with two home runs in 128 plate appearances this season.