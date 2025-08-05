The Astros announced Monday that Rodgers (concussion/nose) has resumed light jogging and throwing, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Rodgers remains in concussion protocol after he was involved in an on-field collision during a rehab game with Triple-A Sugar Land on July 18, but he appears to have taken some steps forward in his recovery from the head injury. The veteran infielder, who also suffered a nasal fracture in the collision, is without a timeline to return from the 60-day injured list. If Rodgers make it back on the field this season, he likely won't be in line for everyday playing time with Houston.