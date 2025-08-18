The Astros announced Monday that Rodgers (concussion/nose) has continued his running, throwing and hitting programs at the team's facility in Florida, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The team hasn't confirmed that Rodgers has exited concussion protocol, so until that happens, he won't be available to head back out on a minor-league rehab assignment. Rodgers was initially placed on the injured list June 18 due to a left oblique strain, but he's made a full recovery from that injury and is instead working his way back from the concussion as well as a broken nose, which he suffered in a July 18 rehab game with Triple-A Sugar Land.