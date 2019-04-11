Astros' Carlos Correa: Authors three-hit performance
Correa went 3-for-4 with a home run, two walks, three RBI and two runs Wednesday in the Astros' 8-6 win over the Yankees.
Correa turned in his best performance of the season, reaching base in four of his five plate appearances to lift his OPS to a sparkling .960. It's probably too early to draw many sweeping conclusions from 10 games' worth of at-bats, but Correa at least looks healthy and could be primed for a productive season after seeing his numbers wane while missing extensive time due to injury in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hold on: Scott's 'Do-Not-Drop' List
Wondering who you can drop for the latest player making noise on the waiver wire? Scott White...
-
Buy the delayed breakouts?
Potential may not adhere to a schedule, but it never dies. Scott White looks at 14 players...
-
Waivers: Drop Pivetta, Darvish?
At what point can you drop struggling starters? Chris Towers looks at three from Wednesday...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...