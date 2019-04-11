Astros' Carlos Correa: Authors three-hit performance

Correa went 3-for-4 with a home run, two walks, three RBI and two runs Wednesday in the Astros' 8-6 win over the Yankees.

Correa turned in his best performance of the season, reaching base in four of his five plate appearances to lift his OPS to a sparkling .960. It's probably too early to draw many sweeping conclusions from 10 games' worth of at-bats, but Correa at least looks healthy and could be primed for a productive season after seeing his numbers wane while missing extensive time due to injury in 2018.