Astros' Carlos Correa: Avoids arbiter

Correa and the Astros agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Correa won his arbitration case in 2019, earning $5 million. He went on to hit .279/.358/.568 with 21 homers in just 75 games in an injury-filled age-24 season.

