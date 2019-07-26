Astros' Carlos Correa: Back from IL
Correa (rib) was activated from the 60-day injured list Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
As expected, Correa will rejoin the Astros ahead of Friday's series opener after spending the past two months on the shelf with a cracked rib. The shortstop completed a six-game rehab stint before being activated, slashing .333/.417/.476 with three doubles in those contests. Correa will look to pick up where he left off prior to the injury, as he compiled a .295/.360/.547 triple-slash and 11 homers in 50 games before landing on the shelf. Tony Kemp was designated for assignment to free up a roster spot for Correa.
