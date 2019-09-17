Astros' Carlos Correa: Back in action Tuesday

Correa (back) will start at shortstop and bat seventh Tuesday against the Rangers, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Correa completed a short rehab stint with Triple-A Round Rock, and he's since been cleared to return from the 10-day injured list. He's been sidelined since Aug. 20 due to a back issue. Houston will have the luxury of easing Correa back into action with the playoffs still a few weeks away.