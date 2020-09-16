site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Carlos Correa: Back in action
RotoWire Staff
Correa (ankle) is starting Wednesday against the Rangers.
Correa left Tuesday's game after fouling a ball off his left ankle, and X-rays revealed a bone bruise. However, he'll be able to return to the field Wednesday, playing shortstop and batting seventh.
