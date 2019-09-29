Astros' Carlos Correa: Believes he'll be ready for ALDS

Correa (back) said a doctor in Los Angeles told him he "should be good to go for the playoffs," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Correa exuded optimism Saturday, one day after general manager Jeff Luhnow acknowledged the shortstop will have a lot to do over the next week to be ready for the postseason. Correa said he woke up Saturday feeling like he'd be in the lineup if the playoffs started Sunday. "I feel really good. I woke up feeling great," Correa said. "Today we did more stuff in the gym and, like I said, it's a positive step moving forward and we're going to ramp it up once we get to Houston." The Astros will wrap their regular season against the Angels on Sunday then return to Houston to prepare for the ALDS, which begins Friday.