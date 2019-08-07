Astros' Carlos Correa: Big day against Rockies

Correa went 2-for-4 with a solo homo run, a double, three RBI and a pair of runs to help the Astros to an 11-6 victory over the Rockies on Tuesday.

Correa continued his hot hitting since his return from the injured list, clubbing his 15th home run of the season in this contest with a sixth-inning solo shot off Chi Chi Gonzalez as part of a three-RBI day. He's off to a blistering start in August, as he's laced seven hits with two homers, a double and six RBI over his first 17 at-bats of the month. Overall, the talented shortstop is slashing .294/.362/.570 in 2019.