Correa went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second RBI in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Michael Brantley was the only other Astro to even collect a hit on the night, but Correa was in the spotlight for Houston in more ways than one -- his interactions with Joe Kelly in the sixth inning led to both benches clearing, although Kelly seemed to be the main instigator. Correa has hit safely in all five games to begin the season, going 7-for-17 with a homer and four RBI.