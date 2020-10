Correa went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Game 6 of the ALCS.

Correa didn't repeat his heroics of Game 5, but he still managed to rack up hits. He has now reached base in five of six games in the ALCS and 11 of 12 contests across the entirety of the postseason. That's resulted in a .372/.471/.814 line in 51 plate appearances, as he looks to help power the Astros to another World Series appearance.