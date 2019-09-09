Astros' Carlos Correa: Could make rehab appearance soon

Correa (back) could make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Correa has missed just shy of three weeks with a sore back. The Astros are likely primarily concerned with getting him right for the playoffs, but it looks as though he'll be able to return for at least a handful of games prior to the end of the regular season.

