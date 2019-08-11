Astros' Carlos Correa: Cracks three-run homer

Correa went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Sunday's loss to Baltimore.

Correa launched a three-run homer in the second inning, but the Astros would fall in the series finale. The 24-year-old finished out his team's weekend series on a high note, going 5-for-11 with two homers and five RBI over his last two contests.

