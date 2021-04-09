Correa went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and two runs batted in during Thursday's victory over the Athletics.

The right-handed hitter smashed a solo shot in the second inning off Cole Irvin and then knocked in teammate Yordan Alvarez on a double in the fourth. The 26-year-old slashed .264/.326/.383 in 2020 and looks to turn his hitting around in 2021.