Astros' Carlos Correa: Day off Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Correa is not in the lineup Friday against the Rangers. Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Correa is 12-for-30 over his past eight games but will take a seat for the third time this season. Aledmys Diaz will work at shortstop for the Astros on Friday.
