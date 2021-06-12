site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Carlos Correa: Day off Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Correa is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins.
Correa isn't dealing with any injury but is simply getting a routine day off, as he finds himself on the bench for just the fifth time this season. Robel Garcia starts at shortstop in his absence.
