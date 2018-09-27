Astros' Carlos Correa: Drives in run Wednesday

Correa went 1-for-4 with an RBI and struck out three times in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

Correa served as the designated hitter and delivered Houston's lone run on an infield dribbler up the third-base line. This was his first game after missing six games with a sore back. He told Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle his swings felt normal, and that he felt comfortable at the plate. We suspect the Astros will want to give Correa more at-bats over the final few games and see him play the field for nine innings.