Correa went 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBI in Monday's 6-4 win over the Giants.

Correa has been the most consistent producer in a Houston lineup that's struggled to score runs. He's hit safely in 14 of 16 games with a slash of .345/.433/.517. Top-of-the-lineup hitters like George Springer (wrist), Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman have not reached base as consistently, which has limited RBI opportunities for Correa, who had just one RBI in the previous nine games.