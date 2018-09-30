Astros' Carlos Correa: Drives in two

Correa went 2-for-5 with a double, solo home run and two RBI in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

It's the first time since early May that Correa has collected multiple extra-base hits in a game. The 24-year-old is not in the lineup for the nightcap and entered the day with a .175/.284/.211 slash line in September.

