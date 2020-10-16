Correa went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the Astros' Game 5 win over the Rays on Thursday.

The Astros were staring elimination in the face once again, but Correa kept their season alive another day with his game-winning homer off Tampa Bay relief ace Nick Anderson. Correa has now exceeded his home-run output from the shortened regular season with six long balls in these playoffs. He's slashing .342/.457/.816 this postseason.