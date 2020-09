Correa was removed from Tuesday's game against the Rangers after fouling a ball off his lower left leg, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old had a foul ball hit him directly around the left ankle during the sixth inning, and he appeared to be in significant pain as he was helped off the field by the athletic trainer and teammate Josh Reddick. The specifics of the injury remains unclear, but based on his initial reaction he seems unlikely to be available for at least a few days.