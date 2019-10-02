Play

Astros' Carlos Correa: Expected back Friday

Correa (back) is expected to play in Game 1 of the ALDS on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

A sore back has kept Correa sidelined since Sept. 21. The shortstop himself expressed optimism over the weekend that he wouldn't have to miss any playoff games, and manager A.J. Hinch was similarly optimistic Wednesday.

