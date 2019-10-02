Astros' Carlos Correa: Expected back Friday
Correa (back) is expected to play in Game 1 of the ALDS on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
A sore back has kept Correa sidelined since Sept. 21. The shortstop himself expressed optimism over the weekend that he wouldn't have to miss any playoff games, and manager A.J. Hinch was similarly optimistic Wednesday.
More News
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Believes he'll be ready for ALDS•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Will work out next week•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Shut down for regular season•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Out again Thursday•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Still out Wednesday•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Expects to play Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...