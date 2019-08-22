Astros' Carlos Correa: Expected to return around Sept. 8

General manager Jeff Luhnow said he expects Correa (back) to get three full weeks of MLB games before the postseason begins, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

He will be eligible to return on Aug. 30, but Luhnow's timetable suggests he will return around Sept. 8. The Astros purchased the contract of Abraham Toro in an effort to bolster the offense while Correa is on the shelf.