Astros' Carlos Correa: Expects to play Wednesday

Correa (back) said he expects to rejoin the Houston lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Mariners, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Correa was scratched ahead of Tuesday's 3-0 win after experiencing back tightness following the team flight to Seattle. The Astros' decision to hold him out was mostly for precautionary purposes, but Correa looks like he'll still be on track for steady work over the final five regular-season contests while Houston remains locked in a tight battle with the Yankees for the home-field advantage in the American League postseason.