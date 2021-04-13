Correa went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-2 loss to Detroit.
Correa's ninth-inning homer was a mild salve on a disappointing offensive performance for the Astros. The blast extended Correa's hit streak to eight games, during which he's slashed .375/.412/.750 with six extra-base hits and six RBI.
