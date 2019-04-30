Astros' Carlos Correa: Extends hitting streak
Correa went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to 11 games in Monday's 1-0 loss to the Twins.
Jake Odorizzi outdueled Justin Verlander and limited the Astros to four singles, two by Correa who is 14-for-46 (.304) during his hit streak. The slugging shortstop has four home runs and three doubles during the streak and pushed his OPS to a team-leading .896. It took a few weeks, but Correa appears to have regained his timing after missing considerable time last season with injuries to his back.
