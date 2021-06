Correa went 0-for-2 with a walk and an RBI in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Tigers.

Correa's fourth-inning sacrifice fly produced Houston's lone score and gave the Astros a 1-0 lead, but the powerful lineup managed just three hits off Detroit pitching. He has at least one RBI in eight consecutive games and delivered a run in 12 of the last 13. He's tied for second on the club at 49 RBI behind Yuli Gurriel's 51.