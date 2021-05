Correa went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's 9-2 win over the Rays.

He tied Michael Brantley for the team lead in hits on a night when the Astros banged out 15 knocks in total. Correa finishes up an impressive April hitting .303 with four homers, 13 RBI and 16 runs through 25 games.