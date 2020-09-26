site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Carlos Correa: Gets day off Saturday
Correa isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Rangers.
Correa started nearly every game during the regular season in 2020, but he'll sit for Saturday's contest after the Astros secured a spot in the playoffs Friday. Jack Mayfield will start at shortstop.
